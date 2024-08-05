Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXP opened at $253.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $279.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $88,925,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $71,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

