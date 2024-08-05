Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $55,970.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $2,182,950.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. International Seaways’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 139,569 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

