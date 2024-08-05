Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $55,970.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $2,182,950.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $65.94.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. International Seaways’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 139,569 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

