Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells 74,423 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

Shares of LUNR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.34. 3,413,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $416.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

