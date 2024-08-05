Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CFO Sells $468,480.56 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CFO Joel M. Wine sold 3,524 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,689,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $136.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 10.41%. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Matson by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Matson by 3,509.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

