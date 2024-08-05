Insider Selling: Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH) Insider Sells A$20,000.00 in Stock

Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH – Get Free Report) insider Daryl Corp sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,071.90).

Sihayo Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Sihayo Gold Company Profile

Sihayo Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources primarily in Indonesia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Sihayo Pungkut project located in Mandailing Natal, North Sumatra; and the Hutabargot Julu project situated at the southern end of the Sihayo Gold Belt.

