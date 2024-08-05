Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells 9,173 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $220,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $47,536.56.

Toast Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,295. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

