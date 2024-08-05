Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.73, for a total value of $1,169,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.33 and a 200 day moving average of $261.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

