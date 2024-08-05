Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$275.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$260.18.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$246.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$232.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$225.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$263.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

