inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Announces Earnings Results

inTEST (NYSE:INTTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. inTEST updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE INTT traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. 187,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. inTEST has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

