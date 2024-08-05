Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 5th (ABR, ADC, AL, ALAB, ALB, ALL, AMAT, AME, AMH, APD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 5th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $12.50. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $151.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $191.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $323.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $291.00 to $330.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $148.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $158.00 to $162.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $222.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target cut by Stephens from $107.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $199.00 to $209.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $197.00 to $198.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $178.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $150.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $108.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $101.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $315.00 to $349.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $382.00 to $422.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $154.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $118.00 to $124.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $52.00 to $50.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.40 to $11.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price trimmed by BWS Financial from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $109.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $176.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $64.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $131.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $54.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $61.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $68.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.34 to $5.81. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $229.00 to $199.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $199.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $377.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $133.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $238.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.65. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $990.00 to $960.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $495.00 to $516.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1,025.00 to $990.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.25 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $132.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $121.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $119.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $137.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $123.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $235.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $39.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $11.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $112.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.30 to $13.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $247.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $153.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $4.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.30 to $2.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $505.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $40.00 to $36.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

