IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.26

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 7413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.