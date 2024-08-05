IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.70% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 140,065 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 199,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock remained flat at $24.47 during midday trading on Monday. 82,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,309. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

