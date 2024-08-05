Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $6.32. Iris Energy shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 3,885,108 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.