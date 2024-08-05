iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.90 and last traded at $99.31. 12,724,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,200,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
