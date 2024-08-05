iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.90 and last traded at $99.31. 12,724,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,200,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

