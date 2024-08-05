iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTFree Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,800. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.42.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

