iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.65

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 1649707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEFA. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% during the second quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

