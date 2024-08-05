iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.04

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.04 and last traded at $106.17, with a volume of 351712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $179,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

