iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.20. 5,879,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

