iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IWM stock traded down $5.55 on Monday, hitting $203.37. 37,519,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,838,055. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $203.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

