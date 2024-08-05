iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.91

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.91 and last traded at $135.15, with a volume of 670349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.19.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,271,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

