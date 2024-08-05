iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.11

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.11 and last traded at $112.53, with a volume of 2658712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.88.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

