Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $125.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Itron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 430,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,910. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,791 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 32.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

