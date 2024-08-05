Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.90

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.90 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1015875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
