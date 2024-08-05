Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.90

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.90 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1015875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 520,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 83,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 345,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

