Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Robert W. Baird

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $17.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $146.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.