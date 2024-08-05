JMP Securities Cuts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $125.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 114,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

