JMP Securities Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $57.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

