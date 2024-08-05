Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.63 and last traded at $162.49. 3,927,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,341,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.14.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $388.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

