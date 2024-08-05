Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $10.69

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $9.07. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 793,802 shares.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

