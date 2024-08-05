Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

BZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BZ

Kanzhun Trading Down 1.1 %

BZ opened at $13.40 on Monday. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 6.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Kanzhun by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.