KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of KB stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

