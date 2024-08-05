KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of KB stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
