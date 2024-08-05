Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Stock Up 16.2 %

K stock traded up $10.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 16,055,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,472. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,248,686. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.