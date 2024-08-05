Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.61

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 40174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
Kimball Electronics Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.30.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimball Electronics
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.