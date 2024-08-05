Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.61

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 40174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

About Kimball Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 569,015 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 121,076 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 295,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Further Reading

