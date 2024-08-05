Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) President Sells $2,101,000.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,683,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,198,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after purchasing an additional 163,294 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 739,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

