Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.9 %

KMI traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,835,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

