Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,433.40 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.40 ($3,130.18).
Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,126.81).
Legal & General Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.83) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,142.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.33).
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
