Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,433.40 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.40 ($3,130.18).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,126.81).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.83) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,142.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.33).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.72) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.28) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 275 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.68).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

