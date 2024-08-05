Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.62.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $537.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.68. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $594.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

