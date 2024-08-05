Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Raised to $270.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $7.49 on Thursday, reaching $239.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average is $246.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,419 shares of company stock worth $3,255,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $150,004,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,080,000 after acquiring an additional 216,985 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.