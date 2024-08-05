LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.32.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.15. 4,006,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,313. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

