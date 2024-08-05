Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of LZRFY stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

