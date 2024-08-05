Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.