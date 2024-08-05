Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.