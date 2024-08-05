Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNA
Luna Innovations Stock Down 8.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Luna Innovations
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.