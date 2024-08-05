Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNA

Luna Innovations Stock Down 8.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.55. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.