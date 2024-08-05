M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target Raised to $210.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MHO. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 403,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.22. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

