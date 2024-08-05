Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Madison County Financial Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.
About Madison County Financial
Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.
