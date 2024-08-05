MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Zacks reports.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 615,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,221. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

