MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Zacks reports.

MAG Silver Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. 615,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.