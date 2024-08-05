MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $3,891,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 269,988 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

