Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $38.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $768.24. 675,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,519. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $871.29.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

