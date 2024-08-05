Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

PEG stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

