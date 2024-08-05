Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,845,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.88. The company had a trading volume of 436,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

