Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.97. 5,927,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,042. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.